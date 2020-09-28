Difference between revisions of "Human Rights Act 1998"

|Summary="An Act to give further effect to rights and freedoms guaranteed under the [[European Convention on Human Rights]]; to make provision with respect to holders of certain judicial offices who become judges of the European Court of Human Rights; and for connected purposes."
See [[The ECHR and mental health law]].
 
An Act to give further effect to rights and freedoms guaranteed under the [[European Convention on Human Rights]]; to make provision with respect to holders of certain judicial offices who become judges of the European Court of Human Rights; and for connected purposes.
 
 
 
"An Act to give further effect to rights and freedoms guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights; to make provision with respect to holders of certain judicial offices who become judges of the European Court of Human Rights; and for connected purposes."

See also

See The ECHR and mental health law.

