Difference between revisions of "Hertfordshire CC v K (2020) EWHC 139 (Fam)"

Inherent jurisdiction and DOL "In this matter, the question before the court is whether it should grant a deprivation of liberty order (hereafter a DOL order) under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court in respect of AK, born in 2003 and now aged 16."
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
Date: 23/1/20🔍
Court: High Court (Family Division)🔍
Judge(s):
- MacDonald🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
