Difference between revisions of "Hertfordshire CC v K (2020) EWHC 139 (Fam)"

Inherent jurisdiction and DOL "In this matter, the question before the court is whether it should grant a deprivation of liberty order (hereafter a DOL order) under the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court in respect of AK, born in 2003 and now aged 16."

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Deprivation of liberty🔍
  • Inherent jurisdiction cases🔍

Date: 23/1/20🔍

Court: High Court (Family Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

Citation number(s):

