Difference between revisions of "Help page"
|
(→Conventions)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
**‡ = click on the symbol to view a backup copy.
**‡ = click on the symbol to view a backup copy.
|−
*
|+
*[.
|+
|+
Automatically-generated .
__NOTOC__
__NOTOC__
Latest revision as of 20:45, 7 March 2020
Contact details
Please email jonathan at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk (replace 'at' with the @ symbol).
Contributions
If you have any document (e.g. case transcript) or information (e.g. whether a case is being appealed) which could usefully be published, then please send it by email. Also please email if you have any ideas for the site. See Contributors.
Conventions
- Text with a highlighted background is a direct quotation, e.g. from statute.
- Internal links look like this (i.e. links to another MHLO page).
- Red links are internal links to pages which don't exist yet.
- External links look like this (i.e. links to a different website).
- † = a backup has been kept, but not uploaded onto the website (email me)
- ‡ = click on the symbol to view a backup copy.
- [2018] WLR(D) 637B - Automatically-generated link to a BAILII page.
- [2018] EWCA Crim 2743M - Automatically-generated link to an MHLO case page.