Difference between revisions of "Help page"

**‡ = click on the symbol to view a backup copy.
 
*<span class="autolink">[http://www.bailii.org Automatically-generated external links]</span> look like this (e.g. Bailii links created whenever a neutral citation number appears in the text).
*[2018] WLR(D) 637 - Automatically-generated link to a BAILII page.
*[2018] EWCA Crim 2743 - Automatically-generated link to an MHLO case page.
  
 
Contact details

Please email jonathan at mentalhealthlaw.co.uk (replace 'at' with the @ symbol).

Contributions

If you have any document (e.g. case transcript) or information (e.g. whether a case is being appealed) which could usefully be published, then please send it by email. Also please email if you have any ideas for the site. See Contributors.

Conventions

  • Text with a highlighted background is a direct quotation, e.g. from statute.
  • External links look like this (i.e. links to a different website).
    • † = a backup has been kept, but not uploaded onto the website (email me)
    • ‡ = click on the symbol to view a backup copy.


