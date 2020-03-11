Difference between revisions of "Health Service Executive of Ireland v Moorgate (2020) EWCOP 12"
Latest revision as of 14:37, 6 July 2020
Recognition of foreign protective measure (1) The necessary criteria were met for the recognition and enforcement of protective measures contained in an order made by the Southern Irish High Court which authorised the patient's transfer from a London hospital to a specialist hospital in Leeds. (2) An appendix entitled "Domestic regimes applicable to SM and those in her position" contains the following headings: (a) Application of the MHA; (b) Hospital admission under the MHA; (c) Treatment under the MHA; (d) Representation and support; (e) Challenging detention; (f) Removal of alien patients; (g) Mental Capacity Act 2005 (excluding the provisions of Schedule 3); (h) Inherent jurisdiction of the High Court; (i) Comparison of protections under MHA and under Schedule 3.
Essex
This case has been summarised on page 29 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020).
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Other capacity cases🔍
Date: 11/3/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
Judge(s):
- Hayden🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
Published: 6/7/20 14:28
