Difference between revisions of "Health Service Executive of Ireland v Moorgate (2020) EWCOP 12"

Health Service Executive of Ireland v Moorgate (2020) EWCOP 12

Recognition of foreign protective measure The necessary criteria were met for the recognition and enforcement of protective measures contained in an order made by the Southern Irish High Court which authorised the patient's transfer from a London hospital to a specialist hospital in Leeds.

Essex

This case has been summarised on page 29 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020).

Full judgment: BAILII

  • Other capacity cases🔍

Date: 11/3/20🔍

Court: Court of Protection🔍

  • Health Service Executive of Ireland🔍
  • Ellern Mede Moorgate🔍

