Difference between revisions of "Health Service Executive of Ireland v Moorgate (2020) EWCOP 12"

Recognition of foreign protective measure The necessary criteria were met for the recognition and enforcement of protective measures contained in an order made by the Southern Irish High Court which authorised the patient's transfer from a London hospital to a specialist hospital in Leeds.
Essex
This case has been summarised on page 29 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 103, April 2020).
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Other capacity cases🔍
Date: 11/3/20🔍
Court: Court of Protection🔍
Judge(s):
- Hayden🔍
Parties:
Citation number(s):
Published: 6/7/20 14:28
