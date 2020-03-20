Difference between revisions of "Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020"

The explanatory note states: "These Regulations supplement the health protection regime found in Part 2A of the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 in the event that there exists a serious and imminent threat to public health from the virus known as 'Wuhan novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)'."

LEGISLATION DATABASE

Full text: Legislation.gov.uk

Type: UK Statutory Instrument🔍

Year: 2020🔍

Number: 129

Subject: Coronavirus legislation🔍

In force: 10/2/20

