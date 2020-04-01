Difference between revisions of "Hannah Taylor, 'Coronavirus Act 2020 - Changes for Mental Health' (Bevan Brittan, 1/4/20)"

This web page sets out the proposed changes to the MHA in table format. It then gives some information under the following headings: (1) What about potentially infectious persons in the mental health context? (2) Patients who refuse to self-isolate; (3) How should public authorities be preparing for the changes? (a) Communication; (b) Environmental preparation; (c) Informing staff; (d) Training and guidance; (e) Alternative arrangements; (f) Statutory forms.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Web page · Coronavirus resource

Title: Coronavirus Act 2020 - Changes for Mental Health

Author: Taylor, Hannah

Publication: Bevan Brittan

Date: 1/4/20

