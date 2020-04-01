Difference between revisions of "Hannah Taylor, 'Coronavirus Act 2020 - Changes for Mental Health' (Bevan Brittan, 1/4/20)"

(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Coronavirus Act 2020 - Changes for Mental Health |Author=Taylor, Hannah |Publication=Bevan Brittan |Date=2020/04/01 |URL=https://www.bevanbrittan.com/insight...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 12:53, 2 April 2020

This web page sets out the proposed changes to the MHA in table format. It then gives some information under the following headings: (1) What about potentially infectious persons in the mental health context? (2) Patients who refuse to self-isolate; (3) How should public authorities be preparing for the changes? (a) Communication; (b) Environmental preparation; (c) Informing staff; (d) Training and guidance; (e) Alternative arrangements; (f) Statutory forms.


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Web page🔍

Title: Coronavirus Act 2020 - Changes for Mental Health

Author: Taylor, Hannah🔍

Publication: Bevan Brittan🔍

Date: 1/4/20🔍

What links here:


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Hannah_Taylor,_%27Coronavirus_Act_2020_-_Changes_for_Mental_Health%27_(Bevan_Brittan,_1/4/20)&oldid=41677"