Tribunal guidance for patients "This document will help explain what you can expect if you attend a virtual Mental Health Tribunal hearing."


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Tribunal guidance🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: Mental Health Virtual Tribunal: An Easy Read Guide

Author: Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service🔍 · Royal College of Psychiatrists🔍 · Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Date: 22/7/20🔍

