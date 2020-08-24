FAQs about HESC hearings There are FAQs about technology, hearings and mental health tribunals. (1) The technology questions are: (a) What is Kinly CVP? (b) How do I prepare for a Kinly CVP video hearing? (c) Can I test my connection beforehand? (d) I can’t connect to Kinly CVP from my laptop/computer. What do I do? (e) What browser is best for Kinly CVP on my laptop or PC? (f) Can I use a smartphone? (2) The hearings questions are: (a) What if I want a friend to support me at the hearing? (b) What if my hearing requires interpreters or British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters? (3) The mental health questions are: (a) I would prefer to have a face to face hearing; can this be arranged? (b) I want to see the tribunal doctor before the hearing - can this be arranged? (c) I am a community patient and I cannot afford to join the hearing; (d) I need a full day’s hearing; (e) I have had my case referred to the Tribunal but I don’t want to contest it. What should I do? [Unrepresented patients "should contact the HMCTS ... and let them know that you are not contesting"]; (f) Are the hearings private? (g) How will I be given the decision?

