COP User Group coronavirus update The next CUG meeting has been postponed from 28/4/20 until 6/10/20, and any issues arising in the meantime should be addressed to the Senior Judge of the Court of Protection's Business Support Officer.

Notes

The guidance referred to in the email below is Judiciary of England and Wales, 'Visits to P by Judges and Legal Advisors' (The Hon Mr Justice Hayden, 13/3/20).

The Business Support Officer's email address is tolulope.somade@Justice.gov.uk

Full text of email

Dear Court User Group,

In view of the current situation in respect of covid-19, the Court User Group meeting currently scheduled for 28th April 2020 will not now go ahead.

The next CUG meeting is now scheduled for 2pm on Tuesday 6th October at First Avenue House. Please make a note in your diaries. I’m sure we all hope that life will be returning to normal well before then.

If there are any burning CUG-issues which need to be addressed on a shorter timetable, please could you send an e-mail to Tolu? These are likely to be challenging times but we will do our best to address all such issues as soon as possible.

I attach Guidance from the VP which was issued on Friday last week in respect of judicial visits to P. I anticipate that further and wider Guidance will be issued later today or tomorrow.

Many of your clients will be within the groups most vulnerable to this virus. May I thank you in advance for all the work that you are doing to ensure that their needs are met, and assure you that the central registry of the COP will continue to do everything possible to maintain normal functions.

Best wishes,

Carolyn Hilder

HHJ Carolyn Hilder

Senior Judge of the Court of Protection

First Avenue House

42 -49 High Holborn

London WC1V 6NP