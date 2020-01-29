Difference between revisions of "Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust v R (2020) EWCOP 4"
Latest revision as of 09:53, 3 July 2020
Contingent/anticipatory declarations - MCA/inherent jurisdiction - Caesarean section "All the treating clinicians agreed: R had capacity to make decisions as to her ante-natal and obstetric care; there was a substantial risk of a deterioration in R's mental health, such that she would likely lose capacity during labour; there was a risk to her physical health, in that she could require an urgent Caesarean section ('C-section') for the safe delivery of her baby but might resist."
Essex
This case has been summarised on page 29 of 39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 101, February 2020).
Full judgment: BAILII
Date: 29/1/20
Court: Court of Protection
Hayden
