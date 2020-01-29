Difference between revisions of "Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust v R (2020) EWCOP 4"

Contingent/anticipatory declarations - MCA/inherent jurisdiction - Caesarean section "All the treating clinicians agreed: R had capacity to make decisions as to her ante-natal and obstetric care; there was a substantial risk of a deterioration in R's mental health, such that she would likely lose capacity during labour; there was a risk to her physical health, in that she could require an urgent Caesarean section ('C-section') for the safe delivery of her baby but might resist."

Full judgment: BAILII!

