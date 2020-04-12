Difference between revisions of "Guidance Booklet: Reports for Mental Health Tribunals"
This booklet contains and expands on Practice Direction: Health Education and Social Care Chamber: Mental Health Cases. It was first published on 7/9/10, and was updated on 4/4/12 to reflect changes made by the Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2012. It was written before the current Practice Direction on Reports and is no longer available on the Gov.uk website.
See also
Legal Action articles on the required content of social circumstances reports and responsible authority statements, on Tribunal Rules page.
External link
HMCTS, 'T124: Reports for Mental Health Tribunals' (v2, 4/4/12)