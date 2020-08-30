Difference between revisions of "Gostin"

Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000). Professor Lawrence Gostin and Shaws & Sons have kindly given permission for this book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The book is out of print and the law stated in it out of date, but it is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest.

I used two volumes from different sources, each updated to issue 18, to create one perfectly-updated version, and am 99% certain that all the scanned pages are the correct ones. The scanned documents have been OCR'd so you can search the text. Red-coloured links signify material yet to be uploaded.

Front matter - (Preface, table of contents etc)

PART I: THE STRUCTURE OF THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Chapter 1 - An historical review of mental health legislation

Chapter 2 - The organisation of the National Health Service

Chapter 3 - Hospital and Special Hospital services

Chapter 4 - Local authority services and functions

Chapter 5 - Independent sector care and treatment

PART II: PERSONNEL IN THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Chapter 6 - Management, medical and nursing staff

Chapter 7 - The Approved Social Worker

Chapter 8 - The role of the family

PART III: ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP

Chapter 9 - The definition of mental disorder

Chapter 10 - Informal admission to hospital and holding powers

Chapter 11 - Compulsory admission to hospital and guardianship under Part II

PART IV: PATIENTS CONCERNED IN CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Chapter 12 - Powers of the police and the decision to prosecute

Chapter 13 - Mental disorder at the time of the offence

Chapter 14 - Mental disorder at the time of the trial

Chapter 15 - Mental disorder at the time of sentencing

Chapter 16 - Transfer to hospital of persons service sentences of imprisonment

PART V: DISCHARGE AND REMOVAL

Chapter 17 - Discharge from hospital and guardianship

Chapter 18 - Mental Health Review Tribunals

Chapter 19 - Removal and return of patients and repatriation of prisoners

PART VI: TREATMENT AND RESTRAINT

Chapter 20 - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality

Chapter 21 - Powers of restraint and the protection of staff

PART VII: THE RIGHTS OF THE PATIENT

Chapter 22 - Protection of the patient

Chapter 23 - The patient's property and financial affairs

Chapter 24 - Rights and disabilities of patients

PART VIII: MISCELLANEOUS

Chapter 25 - Offences

APPENDIX A: STATUTES

A1 - Table of contents

A3 - Sexual Offences Act 1956 (Extracts)

A7 - Mental Health Act 1959 (sees. 8, 9, 127 and 128)

A11 - Sexual Offences Act 1967 (sec. 1)

A13 - Criminal Procedure (Insanity) Act 1964

A18 - Criminal Appeal Act 1968 (Extracts)

A34 - Representation of the People Act 1983 (sec. 7)

A37 - Mental Health Act 1983

A166 - Registered Homes Act 1984

A203 - Public Trustee and Administration of Funds Act 1986

A211 - Enduring Powers of Attorney Act 1985

A229 - Criminal Procedure (Insanity and Unfitness to Plead) Act 1991

APPENDIX B: STATUTORY INSTRUMENTS

APPENDIX C: DEPARTMENTAL CIRCULARS

APPENDIX CA: PRACTICE NOTES ISSUED BY THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT COMMISSION

APPENDIX D: FORMS AND RECORDS REQUIRED UNDER THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT 1983 AND THE REGISTERED HOMES ACT 1984

APPENDIX E: SUMMARY OF PROCEDURAL REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF COMPULSORY ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP

ALPHABETICAL INDEX