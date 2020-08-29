Difference between revisions of "Gostin"
'''Larry Gostin, ''Mental Health Services: Law and Practice'' (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).''' Professor Lawrence Gostin and Shaws & Sons have kindly given permission for this book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The book is out of print and the law stated in it out of date, but it is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest.
  
Chapters with a red-coloured link have not yet been uploaded.
I used two volumes from different sources, each updated to issue 18, to create one perfectly-updated version, and am 99% certain that all the scanned pages are the correct ones. The scanned documents have been OCR'd so you can search the text. Red-coloured links signify material yet to be uploaded.  
  
 
*[[Media:Gostin front matter.pdf|Front matter]] - (Preface, table of contents etc)
 
*[[Media:Gostin front matter.pdf|Front matter]] - (Preface, table of contents etc)
Line 71: Line 71:
 
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 25.pdf|Chapter 25]] - Offences
 
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 25.pdf|Chapter 25]] - Offences
  
APPENDIX A: STATUTES
  
*[[Media:Gostin A1.pdf]] - Table of contents
*[[Media:Gostin A3.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A7.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A11.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A13.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A18.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A34.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A37.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A166.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin A203.pdf]]
APPENDIX B: STATUTORY INSTRUMENTS
*[[Media:Gostin B1.pdf]] - Table of contents
*[[Media:Gostin B7.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B8.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B10.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B57.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B60.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B79.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B159.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B171.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B205.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B225.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B244.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B247.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin B259.pdf]]
APPENDIX C: DEPARTMENTAL CIRCULARS
*[[Media:Gostin C1.pdf]] - Table of contents
*[[Media:Gostin C15.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C21.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C33.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C125.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C135.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C159.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C169.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin C187.pdf]] - Code of Practice
APPENDIX CA: PRACTICE NOTES ISSUED BY THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT COMMISSION
*[[Media:Gostin CA1.pdf]] - Table of contents
*[[Media:Gostin CA3.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin CA7.pdf]]
*[[Media:Gostin CA11.pdf]]
APPENDIX D: FORMS AND RECORDS REQUIRED UNDER THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT 1983 AND THE REGISTERED HOMES ACT 1984
*[[Media:Gostin D.pdf]]
APPENDIX E: SUMMARY OF PROCEDURAL REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF COMPULSORY ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP
*[[Media:Gostin E.pdf]]
ALPHABETICAL INDEX
*[[Media:Gostin index.pdf]]
  
 
[[Category:Other resources]]
 
Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000). Professor Lawrence Gostin and Shaws & Sons have kindly given permission for this book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The book is out of print and the law stated in it out of date, but it is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest.

I used two volumes from different sources, each updated to issue 18, to create one perfectly-updated version, and am 99% certain that all the scanned pages are the correct ones. The scanned documents have been OCR'd so you can search the text. Red-coloured links signify material yet to be uploaded.

PART I: THE STRUCTURE OF THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

  • Chapter 1 - An historical review of mental health legislation
  • Chapter 2 - The organisation of the National Health Service
  • Chapter 3 - Hospital and Special Hospital services
  • Chapter 4 - Local authority services and functions
  • Chapter 5 - Independent sector care and treatment

PART II: PERSONNEL IN THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

  • Chapter 6 - Management, medical and nursing staff

PART III: ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP

  • Chapter 9 - The definition of mental disorder
  • Chapter 10 - Informal admission to hospital and holding powers
  • Chapter 11 - Compulsory admission to hospital and guardianship under Part II

PART IV: PATIENTS CONCERNED IN CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

  • Chapter 12 - Powers of the police and the decision to prosecute
  • Chapter 13 - Mental disorder at the time of the offence
  • Chapter 14 - Mental disorder at the time of the trial
  • Chapter 15 - Mental disorder at the time of sentencing
  • Chapter 16 - Transfer to hospital of persons service sentences of imprisonment

PART V: DISCHARGE AND REMOVAL

  • Chapter 17 - Discharge from hospital and guardianship
  • Chapter 19 - Removal and return of patients and repatriation of prisoners

PART VI: TREATMENT AND RESTRAINT

  • Chapter 20 - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality
  • Chapter 21 - Powers of restraint and the protection of staff

PART VII: THE RIGHTS OF THE PATIENT

  • Chapter 23 - The patient's property and financial affairs

PART VIII: MISCELLANEOUS

APPENDIX A: STATUTES

APPENDIX B: STATUTORY INSTRUMENTS

APPENDIX C: DEPARTMENTAL CIRCULARS

APPENDIX CA: PRACTICE NOTES ISSUED BY THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT COMMISSION

APPENDIX D: FORMS AND RECORDS REQUIRED UNDER THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT 1983 AND THE REGISTERED HOMES ACT 1984

APPENDIX E: SUMMARY OF PROCEDURAL REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF COMPULSORY ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP

ALPHABETICAL INDEX

