Difference between revisions of "Gostin"

Gostin
Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000). Professor Lawrence Gostin has kindly given permission for his book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The copyright remains with the author. Given its publication date, the book is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest only.
'''Larry Gostin, ''Mental Health Services: Law and Practice'' (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).''' Professor Lawrence Gostin has kindly given permission for his book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The copyright remains with the author. Given its publication date, the book is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest only.
*[[Media:Gostin front matter.pdf|Front matter]] - (Preface, table of contents etc)
*[[Media:Gostin front matter.pdf|Front matter]] - (Preface, table of contents etc)
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 1.pdf|Chapter 1]] - An historical review of mental health legislation
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 1.pdf|Chapter 1]] - An historical review of mental health legislation
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 2.pdf|Chapter 2]] - The organisation of the National Health Service
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 2.pdf|Chapter 2]] - The organisation of the National Health Service
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 3.pdf|Chapter 3]] - Hospital and Special Hospital
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 3.pdf|Chapter 3]] - Hospital and Special Hospital
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 20.pdf|Chapter 20]] - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality
*[[Media:Gostin chapter 20.pdf|Chapter 20]] - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality
The scanned document has been OCR'd so you can search the text.
The scanned document has been OCR'd so you can search the text.
Latest revision as of 17:48, 19 August 2020
Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000). Professor Lawrence Gostin has kindly given permission for his book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The copyright remains with the author. Given its publication date, the book is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest only.
Chapters with a red-coloured link have not yet been uploaded.
- Front matter - (Preface, table of contents etc)
PART I: THE STRUCTURE OF THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
- Chapter 1 - An historical review of mental health legislation
- Chapter 2 - The organisation of the National Health Service
- Chapter 3 - Hospital and Special Hospital services
- Chapter 4 - Local authority services and functions
- Chapter 5 - Independent sector care and treatment
PART II: PERSONNEL IN THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
- Chapter 6 - Management, medical and nursing staff
- Chapter 7 - The Approved Social Worker
- Chapter 8 - The role of the family
PART III: ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP
- Chapter 9 - The definition of mental disorder
- Chapter 10 - Informal admission to hospital and holding powers
- Chapter 11 - Compulsory admission to hospital and guardianship under Part II
PART IV: PATIENTS CONCERNED IN CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS
- Chapter 12 - Powers of the police and the decision to prosecute
- Chapter 13 - Mental disorder at the time of the offence
- Chapter 14 - Mental disorder at the time of the trial
- Chapter 15 - Mental disorder at the time of sentencing
- Chapter 16 - Transfer to hospital of persons service sentences of imprisonment
PART V: DISCHARGE AND REMOVAL
- Chapter 17 - Discharge from hospital and guardianship
- Chapter 18 - Mental Health Review Tribunals
- Chapter 19 - Removal and return of patients and repatriation of prisoners
PART VI: TREATMENT AND RESTRAINT
- Chapter 20 - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality
- Chapter 21 - Powers of restraint and the protection of staff
PART VII: THE RIGHTS OF THE PATIENT
- Chapter 22 - Protection of the patient
- Chapter 23 - The patient's property and financial affairs
- Chapter 24 - Rights and disabilities of patients
PART VIII: MISCELLANEOUS
- Chapter 25 - Offences
[Also add appendices.]
The scanned document has been OCR'd so you can search the text.