Difference between revisions of "Gostin"

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 23.pdf|Chapter 23]] - The patient's property and financial affairs

PART VII: THE RIGHTS OF THE PATIENT

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 21.pdf|Chapter 21]] - Powers of restraint and the protection of staff

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 19.pdf|Chapter 19]] - Removal and return of patients and repatriation of prisoners

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 16.pdf|Chapter 16]] - Transfer to hospital of persons service sentences of imprisonment

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 15.pdf|Chapter 15]] - Mental disorder at the time of sentencing

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 14.pdf|Chapter 14]] - Mental disorder at the time of the trial

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 13.pdf|Chapter 13]] - Mental disorder at the time of the offence

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 12.pdf|Chapter 12]] - Powers of the police and the decision to prosecute

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 11.pdf|Chapter 11]] - Compulsory admission to hospital and guardianship under Part II

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 8.pdf|Chapter 8]] - The role of the family

*[[Media:Gostin chapter 2.pdf|Chapter 2]] - The organisation of the National Health Service

PART I: THE STRUCTURE OF THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Chapters with a red-coloured link have not yet been uploaded.

'''Larry Gostin, ''Mental Health Services: Law and Practice'' (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).''' Professor Lawrence Gostin has kindly given permission for his book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The copyright remains with the author. Given its publication date, the book is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest only.

Front matter - (Preface, table of contents etc)

PART I: THE STRUCTURE OF THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Chapter 1 - An historical review of mental health legislation

Chapter 2 - The organisation of the National Health Service

Chapter 3 - Hospital and Special Hospital services

Chapter 4 - Local authority services and functions

Chapter 5 - Independent sector care and treatment

PART II: PERSONNEL IN THE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Chapter 6 - Management, medical and nursing staff

Chapter 7 - The Approved Social Worker

Chapter 8 - The role of the family

PART III: ADMISSION TO HOSPITAL AND GUARDIANSHIP

Chapter 9 - The definition of mental disorder

Chapter 10 - Informal admission to hospital and holding powers

Chapter 11 - Compulsory admission to hospital and guardianship under Part II

PART IV: PATIENTS CONCERNED IN CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Chapter 12 - Powers of the police and the decision to prosecute

Chapter 13 - Mental disorder at the time of the offence

Chapter 14 - Mental disorder at the time of the trial

Chapter 15 - Mental disorder at the time of sentencing

Chapter 16 - Transfer to hospital of persons service sentences of imprisonment

PART V: DISCHARGE AND REMOVAL

Chapter 17 - Discharge from hospital and guardianship

Chapter 18 - Mental Health Review Tribunals

Chapter 19 - Removal and return of patients and repatriation of prisoners

PART VI: TREATMENT AND RESTRAINT

Chapter 20 - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality

Chapter 21 - Powers of restraint and the protection of staff

PART VII: THE RIGHTS OF THE PATIENT

Chapter 22 - Protection of the patient

Chapter 23 - The patient's property and financial affairs

Chapter 24 - Rights and disabilities of patients

PART VIII: MISCELLANEOUS

Chapter 25 - Offences

[Also add appendices.]

