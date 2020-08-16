Difference between revisions of "Gostin"

So far only one chapter is available :

'''Larry Gostin, ''Mental Health Services: Law and Practice'' (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).''' Professor Lawrence Gostin has kindly given permission for his book to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The copyright remains with the author. Given its publication date, the book is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest only.

Front matter - (Preface, table of contents etc)

Chapter 20 - The therapeutic relationship: treatment and confidentiality

The scanned document has been OCR'd so you can search the text.