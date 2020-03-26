Difference between revisions of "General information"
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
{{#categorytree:General information|mode=pages|showcount=on}}
{{#categorytree:General information|mode=pages|showcount=on}}
|+
|+
The information pages above will eventually all be moved to the new structure below:
The information pages above will eventually all be moved to the new structure below:
Latest revision as of 16:21, 26 March 2020
This section contains general articles to explain the concepts and terminology used in the caselaw and legislation sections, and practical guidance.
To browse through categories and pages, click on the ▼ and ► symbols as appropriate.
▼ General information (9 categories, 2 pages)
► Changes made by MHA 2007 (37 pages)
► Mental Capacity Act 2005 provisions (19 pages)
► Miscellaneous articles (1 categories, 61 pages)
► Organisations (1 categories, 41 pages)
► Other resources (1 categories, 18 pages)
► Routes to discharge (11 pages)
► Types of detention (16 pages)
► Types of discharge (10 pages)
► Types of patient (3 pages)
New database structure
The information pages above will eventually all be moved to the new structure below:
▼ Information (6 categories)
► CPD (2 pages)
► Legal Aid (3 categories, 12 pages)
► Nearest relative (2 categories, 5 pages)
► Other jurisdictions (4 categories)
► Statistics (9 pages)
► The Law Society (5 pages)