Difference between revisions of "Resource"

{{{field|Author|input type=text with autocomplete|default = {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }} | {{resource before first comma}} }} }}}

{{{field|Author|input type=text with autocomplete|default = {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }} | {{resource before first comma}} }} }}}