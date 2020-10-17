Form

Difference between revisions of "Resource"
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 15: Line 15:
  
 
Author: ''Institution (unabbreviated) or people (semi-colon-separated)''
 
Author: ''Institution (unabbreviated) or people (semi-colon-separated)''
 +
<br/>39ES usually: Ruck Keene, Alex; Butler-Cole, Victoria; Allen, Neil; Lee, Annabel; Kohn, Nicola; Scott, Katie; Barnes, Katherine; Edwards, Simon; Ward, Adrian; Stavert, Jill<br/>
 
{{{field|Author|input type=text with autocomplete|default = {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }} | {{resource before first comma}} }} }}}
 
{{{field|Author|input type=text with autocomplete|default = {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }} | {{resource before first comma}} }} }}}
  

Latest revision as of 08:56, 17 October 2020

This is the "Resource" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Form:Resource&oldid=43372"