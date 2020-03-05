Difference between revisions of "Resource"
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
Book author (authors only):
Book author (authors only):
|−
{{{field|Book author|input type=
|+
{{{field|Book author|input type=|cargo table=Resources|cargo field=Author}}}
Book editor (editors only; also included in main Authors field above):
Book editor (editors only; also included in main Authors field above):
|−
{{{field|Book editor|input type=
|+
{{{field|Book editor|input type=|cargo table=Resources|cargo field=Author}}}
Publication: ''e.g. Telegraph - empty if have institutional author above''
Publication: ''e.g. Telegraph - empty if have institutional author above''
Revision as of 09:55, 5 March 2020
This is the "Resource" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.