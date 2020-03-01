Difference between revisions of "Resource"

Author: ''Institution (unabbreviated, e.g. {{resource before first comma}}) or people (semi-colon-separated, e.g. {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }})''

Author: ''Institution (unabbreviated, e.g. {{resource before first comma}}) or people (semi-colon-separated, e.g. {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }})''

{{{field|Author|input type=tokens|default = {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource convert name to use commas|{{resource before first comma}} }} | {{resource before first comma}} }} }}}