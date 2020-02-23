Difference between revisions of "Resource"
|
(Adding date closed)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
Date:
Date:
{{{field|Date|default= {{resource convert date from j/n/y to Y/m/d | {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource after comma within brackets}} | {{resource all within brackets}} }} }} }}}
{{{field|Date|default= {{resource convert date from j/n/y to Y/m/d | {{#if: {{resource contains comma within brackets}} | {{resource after comma within brackets}} | {{resource all within brackets}} }} }} }}}
|+
|+
|+
URL:
URL:
Latest revision as of 15:42, 23 February 2020
This is the "Resource" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.