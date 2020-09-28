Form

Difference between revisions of "Information category"
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.
 
if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.
  
 +
'''Remember to add "Category:" '''
  
 
{{#forminput:form=Information category}}
 
{{#forminput:form=Information category}}

Latest revision as of 22:00, 28 September 2020

This is the "Information category" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.

Remember to add "Category:"


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Form:Information_category&oldid=43320"