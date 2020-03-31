Difference between revisions of "Information category"
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
</noinclude><includeonly>
</noinclude><includeonly>
<div id="wikiPreview" style="display: none; padding-bottom: 25px; margin-bottom: 25px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA;"></div>
<div id="wikiPreview" style="display: none; padding-bottom: 25px; margin-bottom: 25px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA;"></div>
|−
{{{for template|Information-header
|+
{{{for template|Information-header}}}
|−
|−
|−
{{{end template}}}
{{{end template}}}
Revision as of 20:44, 31 March 2020
This is the "Information category" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.