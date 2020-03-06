Form

Difference between revisions of "Event"
 
Line 5: Line 5:
  
  
{{#forminput:form=Event|size=50|autocomplete on category=Event}}
+
{{#forminput:form=Event|size=50|autocomplete on category=Events}}
  
 
</noinclude><includeonly>
 
</noinclude><includeonly>

Latest revision as of 21:00, 6 March 2020

This is the "Event" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page. Use format: "Provider: Title - City, date" "Provider: Title (City, date)"


 


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Form:Event&oldid=41193"