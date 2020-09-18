Difference between revisions of "Contact"
{{{for template|Contact}}}
<div class="row">
<div class="large-4 columns">
'''Related place.''' Leave blank unless this contact is based at a location which is already in the Magic Book. For example, barristers at Garden Court Chambers all have [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] as their ''Related place''. Start typing the location's name and suggestions will appear.
'''Related place.''' Leave blank unless this contact is based at a location which is already in the Magic Book. For example, barristers at Garden Court Chambers all have [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] as their ''Related place''. Start typing the location's name and suggestions will appear.
{{{field|Related place|input type=tokens|values from namespace=Contact}}}
</div>
<div class="large-4 columns">
'''DX.''' Document Exchange. Generally only for solicitors and barristers.
'''DX.''' Document Exchange. Generally only for solicitors and barristers.
{{{field|DX|input type=text}}}
</div>
<div class="large-4 columns">
<p>'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with commas). Start typing and suggestions will appear.</p>
<p>'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with commas). Start typing and suggestions will appear.</p>
{{{field|Type|list|mandatory|input type=tokens}}}
This is the "Contact" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.