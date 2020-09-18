Difference between revisions of "Contact"

'''Related place.''' Leave blank unless this contact is based at a location which is already in the Magic Book. For example, barristers at Garden Court Chambers all have [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] as their ''Related place''. Start typing the location's name and suggestions will appear.

'''Related place.''' Leave blank unless this contact is based at a location which is already in the Magic Book. For example, barristers at Garden Court Chambers all have [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] as their ''Related place''. Start typing the location's name and suggestions will appear.