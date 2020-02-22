Form

Difference between revisions of "Contact"

(Starting to restructure form)
(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 13: Line 13:
 
<div class="row">
 
<div class="row">
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
'''Address.''' Don't repeat the place name (just include the address). If there's a "Related place" for a person then the address field will be ignored (leave blank)
+
'''Related place.''' Usually this will be blank, but there can be one or more (separated by commas). When there is a "Related place" there is no need to duplicate that place's contact details here, though you can add direct dial phone numbers, personal emails etc. See [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] for an example - the barristers all have "Garden Court Chambers" as their "Related place". Start typing and suggestions will appear.
 +
{{{field|Related place|input type=tokens|values from namespace=Contact}}}
 +
 
 +
'''Address.''' No need to repeat the place name. If there's a "Related place" for a person then this field will be ignored (leave blank)
 
{{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}}
 
{{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}}
  
'''Related place.''' Related place = See [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] for an example - each barrister has "Garden Court Chambers" as the barrister's "related place". You can have none (leave blank), one, or more (separated with a comma)
+
'''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps. Please click "Calculate coordinates using Address" below. If necessary you can click or drag the marker to an exact position (e.g. entrance, car park).
{{{field|Related place|input type=tokens|values from namespace=Contact}}}
 
 
 
'''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps: (a) set a marker in the rough area by typing the address and clicking "Calculate coordinates"; then (if necessary) (b) click or drag the marker to an exact position (e.g. entrance, car park)
 
 
{{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}}
 
{{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}}
 
</div>
 
</div>
  
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
'''DX.''' Document Exchange (generally only for solicitors and barristers)
+
'''DX.''' Document Exchange. Generally only for solicitors and barristers.
 
{{{field|DX|input type=text}}}
 
{{{field|DX|input type=text}}}
  
'''Email.''' Can include more than one
+
'''Email.''' Can include more than one.
 
{{{field|Email|input type=text}}}
 
{{{field|Email|input type=text}}}
  
'''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one  
+
'''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one.
 
{{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}}
 
{{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}}
  
'''Fax.''' State what the number is for.
+
'''Fax.''' State what the number is for. Rare these days.
 
{{{field|Fax|input type=text}}}
 
{{{field|Fax|input type=text}}}
  
'''Details.''' Context dependent, e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website
+
'''Details.''' For example, specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website.
{{{field|Details|rows=3|autogrow}}}
+
{{{field|Details|rows=5|autogrow}}}
  
'''MHA Office.''' Include name, email, telephone. Also include: (a) medical records contact details if different; (b) how to obtain evidence of patients' Legal Aid eligibility
+
'''MHA Office.''' Name, email, telephone; medical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients' means.
 
{{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}}
 
{{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}}
  
'''Wards.''' Include names, patients' phone, and staff phone
+
'''Wards.''' Names, patients' phone, and staff phone.
 
{{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}}
 
{{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}}
 
</div>
 
</div>
  
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
 
<div class="large-4 columns">
'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma)
+
'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with commas). Start typing and suggestions will appear.
{{{field|Type|list|input type=tokens}}}
+
{{{field|Type|list|mandatory|input type=tokens}}}
 +
 
 +
'''Responsible Authority.''' For inclusion in MHT applications. See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions. Start typing and suggestions will appear.
 +
{{{field|Responsible Authority|input type=tokens}}}
 +
 
 +
'''General points:'''
 +
 
 +
*Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).
 +
 
 +
*For people: Add personal information with permission, unless publicly available already. Please don't include opinions!
 +
 
 +
<div style="border: 2px solid red; border-radius: 12px; padding: 1em">
 +
'''Save:'''
 +
 
 +
{{{standard input|save}}}  {{{standard input|cancel}}}
 +
 
 +
</div>
  
'''Responsible Authority.''' For inclusion in MHT applications. See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions
 
{{{field|Responsible Authority|input type=text with autocomplete}}}
 
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
</div>
 
{{{end template}}}
 
{{{end template}}}
*Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).
 
*If a person has a "Related place" then please don't duplicate that place's address/DX/switchboard here.
 
*For people: Add personal information with permission, unless publicly available already. Please don't include opinions!
 
{{{standard input|save}}}  {{{standard input|cancel}}}
 
 
</includeonly>
 
</includeonly>

Revision as of 18:57, 22 February 2020

This is the "Contact" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.


 


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Form:Contact&oldid=39770"