Difference between revisions of "Contact"
|
(Starting to restructure form)
|(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
<div class="row">
<div class="row">
<div class="large-4 columns">
<div class="large-4 columns">
|−
'''Address.'''
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Address.''' repeat the place name. If there's a "Related place" for a person then field will be ignored (leave blank)
{{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}}
{{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}}
|−
|+
'''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps"Calculate coordinates " necessary click or drag the marker to an exact position (e.g. entrance, car park)
|−
|−
|−
'''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps
{{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}}
{{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}}
</div>
</div>
<div class="large-4 columns">
<div class="large-4 columns">
|−
'''DX.''' Document Exchange
|+
'''DX.''' Document Exchangeonly for solicitors and barristers
{{{field|DX|input type=text}}}
{{{field|DX|input type=text}}}
|−
'''Email.''' Can include more than one
|+
'''Email.''' Can include more than one
{{{field|Email|input type=text}}}
{{{field|Email|input type=text}}}
|−
'''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one
|+
'''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one
{{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}}
{{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}}
|−
'''Fax.''' State what the number is for.
|+
'''Fax.''' State what the number is for.
{{{field|Fax|input type=text}}}
{{{field|Fax|input type=text}}}
|−
'''Details.'''
|+
'''Details.''' , specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website
|−
{{{field|Details|rows=
|+
{{{field|Details|rows=|autogrow}}}
|−
'''MHA Office.'''
|+
'''MHA Office.''' , email, telephonemedical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients'
{{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}}
{{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}}
|−
'''Wards.'''
|+
'''Wards.''' , patients' phone, and staff phone
{{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}}
{{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}}
</div>
</div>
<div class="large-4 columns">
<div class="large-4 columns">
|−
'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with
|+
'''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with )
|−
{{{field|Type|list|input type=tokens}}}
|+
{{{field|Type|list|input type=tokens}}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
{{{end template}}}
{{{end template}}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
</includeonly>
</includeonly>
Revision as of 18:57, 22 February 2020
This is the "Contact" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.