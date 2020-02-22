Difference between revisions of "Contact"

(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

− '''Address.''' Don't repeat the place name (just include the address) . If there's a "Related place" for a person then the address field will be ignored (leave blank) + '''Related place.''' Usually this will be blank, but there can be one or more (separated by commas). When there is a "Related place" there is no need to duplicate that place's contact details here, though you can add direct dial phone numbers, personal emails etc. See [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] for an example - the barristers all have "Garden Court Chambers" as their "Related place". Start typing and suggestions will appear.

+ {{{field|Related place|input type=tokens|values from namespace=Contact}}}

+

+ '''Address.''' No need to repeat the place name. If there's a "Related place" for a person then this field will be ignored (leave blank)

{{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}} {{{field|Address|feeds to map=Contact[Coordinates]}}}

− '''Related place.''' Related place = See [[Contact:Garden Court Chambers|Garden Court Chambers]] for an example - each barrister has "Garden Court Chambers" as the barrister's "related place". You can have none (leave blank), one, or more (separated with a comma) + '''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps . Please click "Calculate coordinates using Address " below. If necessary you can click or drag the marker to an exact position (e.g. entrance, car park) .

− {{{field|Related place|input type=tokens|values from namespace=Contact}}}

−

− '''Coordinates.''' We need coordinates to show the location on maps : (a) set a marker in the rough area by typing the address and clicking "Calculate coordinates" ; then (if necessary ) (b) click or drag the marker to an exact position (e.g. entrance, car park)

{{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}} {{{field|Coordinates|input type=googlemaps|width=inherit|height=300px}}}

− '''DX.''' Document Exchange (generally only for solicitors and barristers ) + '''DX.''' Document Exchange . Generally only for solicitors and barristers .

{{{field|DX|input type=text}}} {{{field|DX|input type=text}}}

− '''Email.''' Can include more than one + '''Email.''' Can include more than one .

{{{field|Email|input type=text}}} {{{field|Email|input type=text}}}

− '''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one + '''Telephone.''' State what the number is for (e.g. switchboard). Can include more than one .

{{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}} {{{field|Telephone|input type=text with autocomplete}}}

− '''Fax.''' State what the number is for. + '''Fax.''' State what the number is for . Rare these days .

{{{field|Fax|input type=text}}} {{{field|Fax|input type=text}}}

− '''Details.''' Context dependent , e.g. specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website + '''Details.''' For example , specialism (for lawyers/experts), directions/parking (for a place), website .

− {{{field|Details|rows= 3 |autogrow}}} + {{{field|Details|rows= 5 |autogrow}}}

− '''MHA Office.''' Include name , email, telephone . Also include: (a) medical records contact details if different; (b) how to obtain evidence of patients' Legal Aid eligibility + '''MHA Office.''' Name , email, telephone ; medical records contact details if different; how to obtain evidence of patients' means.

{{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}} {{{field|MHA Office|rows=2|autogrow}}}

− '''Wards.''' Include names , patients' phone, and staff phone + '''Wards.''' Names , patients' phone, and staff phone .

{{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}} {{{field|Wards|rows=3|autogrow}}}

− '''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with a comma ) + '''Type.''' e.g. "Hospital - NHS", "Hospital - private", "Independent psychiatrist", "Barrister", "Law firm". You can have more than one (separated with commas ) . Start typing and suggestions will appear.

− {{{field|Type|list|input type=tokens}}} + {{{field|Type|list |mandatory |input type=tokens}}}

+

+ '''Responsible Authority.''' For inclusion in MHT applications. See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions. Start typing and suggestions will appear.

+ {{{field|Responsible Authority|input type=tokens}}}

+

+ '''General points:'''

+

+ *Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).

+

+ *For people: Add personal information with permission, unless publicly available already. Please don't include opinions!

+

+ <div style="border: 2px solid red; border-radius: 12px; padding: 1em">

+ '''Save:'''

+

+ {{{standard input|save}}} {{{standard input|cancel}}}

+

+ </div>

− '''Responsible Authority.''' For inclusion in MHT applications. See [[Responsible authority]] for definitions

− {{{field|Responsible Authority|input type=text with autocomplete}}}

{{{end template}}} {{{end template}}}

− *Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).

− *If a person has a "Related place" then please don't duplicate that place's address/DX/switchboard here.

− *For people: Add personal information with permission, unless publicly available already. Please don't include opinions!

− {{{standard input|save}}} {{{standard input|cancel}}}