Form

Difference between revisions of "Contact"
 
Line 54: Line 54:
 
*Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).
 
*Type "N/A" in a field so that it doesn't appear when the page is viewed (e.g. the "Wards" field is only relevant to hospitals).
 
*If a person has a "Related place" then please don't duplicate that place's address/DX/switchboard here.
 
*If a person has a "Related place" then please don't duplicate that place's address/DX/switchboard here.
 +
*For people: Add personal information with permission, unless publicly available already. Please don't include opinions!
 
{{{standard input|save}}}  {{{standard input|cancel}}}
 
{{{standard input|save}}}  {{{standard input|cancel}}}
 
</includeonly>
 
</includeonly>

Latest revision as of 23:56, 20 February 2020

This is the "Contact" form. To create a page with this form, enter the page name below; if a page with that name already exists, you will be sent to a form to edit that page.


 


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Form:Contact&oldid=39682"