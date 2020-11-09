Difference between revisions of "Foreign-language information leaflets"
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 389:
|Line 389:
==External link==
==External link==
|−
*[https://www.
|+
*[https://www..nhs.uk/resource-library/Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trustresource library: Mental Health Act ]
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Other resources]]
[[Category:Other resources]]
Latest revision as of 13:03, 9 November 2020
Patient information leaflets are available below in the following languages: Arabic, Albanian, Bengali, Farsi (Persian), French, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Lithuanian, Mandarin, Pashto, Polish, Portugese, Punjabi, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Sylheti, Tamil, Turkish, Urdu, and Vietnamese. The leaflets below were produced in August 2009 for a consortium of NHS Trusts and are available copyright-free. The translation project was run by Northamptonshire Healthcare Trust in collaboration with several other NHS organisations.
See also Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets for English- and Welsh-language information leaflets.
|s2
|s3
|s5(2)
|s5(4)
|s136[1]
|s37
|s37/41
|s48
|Guardianship s7
|SCT s3
|ECT
|IMHA leaflet
|Albanian
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Arabic
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bengali
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Farsi
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|French
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Gujarati
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Hindi
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Italian
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Korean
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Lithuanian
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Mandarin
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pashto
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Polish
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Portugese
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Punjabi
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Russian
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Somali
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Spanish
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Swahili
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Sylheti
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Tamil
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Turkish
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Urdu
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Vietnamese
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Czech foreign-language leaflets (translated for Leeds and York Partnership NHS Trust, May 2014):
Note
- ↑ This is not a translation of the current s136 form (which is available on the Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets page).