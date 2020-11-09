Difference between revisions of "Foreign-language information leaflets"

Digitalpoppy.jpg
==External link==
*[https://www.cntw.nhs.uk/resource-library/?filter_type=351 Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust's resource library: Mental Health Act documents]
 
 
[[Category:Other resources]]
 
Patient information leaflets are available below in the following languages: Arabic, Albanian, Bengali, Farsi (Persian), French, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Lithuanian, Mandarin, Pashto, Polish, Portugese, Punjabi, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Sylheti, Tamil, Turkish, Urdu, and Vietnamese. The leaflets below were produced in August 2009 for a consortium of NHS Trusts and are available copyright-free. The translation project was run by Northamptonshire Healthcare Trust in collaboration with several other NHS organisations.

See also Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets for English- and Welsh-language information leaflets.

s2 s3 s5(2) s5(4) s136[1] s37 s37/41 s48 Guardianship s7 SCT s3 ECT IMHA leaflet
Albanian
Arabic
Bengali


Farsi
French
Gujarati
Hindi
Italian
Korean
Lithuanian
Mandarin
Pashto
Polish
Portugese
Punjabi
Russian
Somali
Spanish
Swahili
Sylheti
Tamil
Turkish
Urdu
Vietnamese

Czech foreign-language leaflets (translated for Leeds and York Partnership NHS Trust, May 2014):

Note

  1. This is not a translation of the current s136 form (which is available on the Mental Health Act 1983 information leaflets page).

External link

