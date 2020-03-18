Difference between revisions of "Events"

2020-03-20 Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (London, 20/3/20) This one-day Level 3 Safeguarding Adults training course offers delegates the opportunity to explore the legal framework, which underpins safeguarding adults work, and to explore the key challenges that may arise in practice. It will guide the delegates through the safeguarding adults process and focus on making safeguarding personal. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-03-20 Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 20/3/20) This one-day course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-03-23 Edge Training: Unconscious Bias (London, 23/3/20) The day provides opportunities to understand and apply the concept of unconscious bias at an individual and organisational level with a focus on health and social care practice. Speaker: Sneha Kilha. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-04-20 Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (London, 20/4/20) This one-day course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-04-23 Thalamos: Expert Report Writing - The Fundamentals (Birmingham, 23/4/20) This intensive, practical, one-day course covers the fundamentals of expert report writing and what is required from the expert witness giving medical opinions within a legal context. It will cover the key analytical and evidential writing skills necessary to deliver the very best reports to instructing lawyers and the courts. This course is aimed at psychiatrists, but is suitable for any medical professionals looking to improve their report writing or preparing for writing in the future. Speaker: Giles Eyre. Cost: £205 (standard); £180 (trainee). See Ticket Tailor website for further details and booking information.

2020-04-24 Edge Training: BIA Legal Update - Annual Refresher (London, 24/4/20) This course aims to provide an essential update on case law in relation to the role of the BIA. Learning outcomes: (a) Consider the latest DoLS news, research and guidance; (b) Examine the latest case law relevant to DoLS and the BIA role; (c) Reflect on how the information covered affects BIA practice. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-04-27 Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, 27/4/20) This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £195 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-01 Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, 1/5/20) This one-day interactive course for mental health and social care professionals reviews the different manifestations of hoarding and the possible origins of this behaviour, and then considers a range of possible responses under the law and where each one might be appropriate. Speaker: Simon Foster. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-01 Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (London, 1/5/20) This one-day course is designed to enable participants to understand mental capacity in these sensitive areas. Participants will gain awareness of the relevant case law in relation to capacity and (where relevant) best interests decision making. Guidance will be offered on the steps to take where an individual lacks capacity to consent in these areas, to ensure that they are adequately safeguarded, and legal obligations are met. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-04 Edge Training: Self Neglect and the Mental Capacity Act (London, 4/5/20) This one-day course aims to enable delegates to consider the application of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 in relation to cases of self-neglect through the safeguarding adults procedures. It is for all staff involved in contributing to or making safeguarding enquiries where the adult at risk is self-neglecting. This could include social workers, community care officers, social care workers, social care managers, GPs, practice nurses, heads of quality, chief nurses, designated nurses for safeguarding adults, occupational therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-06 MHLA: Introduction to the Court of Protection (London, 6/5/20) "An intensive, interactive introduction to practice in the Court of Protection. This course is primarily aimed at practitioners with little or no experience in conducting matters before the Court and those seeking a practical foundation to undertaking proceedings in the Court. The course will cover health and welfare matters, deprivation of liberty, funding and, to a lesser extent, issues relating to property and affairs." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-11 Edge Training: AMHP Legal Update (London, 11/5/20) The main aim is to give AMHPs the opportunity to update their legal knowledge and skills regarding their work under the Mental Health Act 1983. This update has a focus on practice dilemmas arising from recent statutory changes as well as case law developments. Speaker: Rob Brown. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-13 MHLA: Legal Aid and Peer Review (London, 13/5/20) "This course provides guidance on the Legal Aid provisions in mental health cases, including escape-fee cases and requirements for means testing." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-15 Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 15/5/20) This one-day course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-05-18 MHLA: Advocacy, Risk and Cross-Examination Masterclass (London, 18/5/20) "It is acknowledged that the key point of any case before the tribunal is often ‘risk’. This one-day course is designed to enhance advocacy and case preparation skills. The focus is on preparing for advocacy, with advice on cross-examination of the medical witnesses and taking evidence-in-chief from the client, along with formulation and delivery of effective submissions." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2020-06-01 RAB: AMHP Refresher and Re-approval course (London, 1/6/20, 2/6/20 and 3/6/20) This 3-day course is based near London Bridge station at the London Boroughs' training venue. It prepares AMHPs for re-approval as well as providing 18 hours' training to meet the annual Regulations requirement. Speakers: Rob Brown and Christine Hutchison. Cost £400 + VAT. Contact Rob Brown on robbrown@btinternet.com for further details and booking information.

2020-06-04 MHLA: Restricted Cases (London, 4/6/20) Learning Objectives: (1) Restricted sections and provenance; (2) Duration of restricted sections; (3) Powers of MHT; (4) Managing a restricted case - key things to consider for the MH lawyer; (5) MAPPA. Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2020-06-04 PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 4/6/20) "This course will allow practitioners to reflect on and update their practice by ensuring they have an up to date understanding of the law. The contents of the course will be up to date and reflect any changes or significant developments which affect lawful practice. To include relationship between MHA and LPS." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-06-05 PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (Hoylake, 5/6/20) Postponed from 30/4/20 to 5/6/20 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Intensive introduction to all those who need a basic understanding of the MCA and DOLS. Identifying the ‘decision maker’ as the person responsible for the outcome of that particular decision is the key to lawful decision making on behalf of those who lack capacity. Realising that depriving a person of their liberty removes the legal protection given to decision makers unless the deprivation is ‘prescribed by law’ catches many people out." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-06-08 PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20) Postponed from 2/4/20 to 6/6/20 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "The basic course is for all those who need an understanding of the MHA and Code and how it works in practice. It is aimed at all those whose work involves working with those detained, or who may be detained, under the MHA." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-06-09 PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (Hoylake, 9/6/20) "The Court of Protection has a very wide ambit potential touching the lives of many vulnerable people. It is now the place where deprivation of liberty safeguards and procedures are authorised or challenged and where arguments about capacity or adult protection and best interests are resolved. It is essential that all those working with vulnerable people/safeguarding have an understanding of how to access and use the Court. In certain circumstances there is a legal obligation on authorities to apply to the Court." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-06-15 PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (Hoylake, 15/6/20 and 16/6/20) Postponed from 7-8 April 2020 to 15-16 June 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "This course is designed for those who want to be accredited tribunal representatives. The course will also be of benefit for all those who want a more detailed understanding of tribunals. Day 2 will very useful for lawyers who are going through the reaccreditation." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Cost: £175 plus VAT per day (£210); £350 plus VAT (£420) for both days. See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-07-02 PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 2/7/20) "Reviews recent developments in Court of Protection cases. It will include the latest CoP cases on deprivation of liberty, capacity, health and welfare, legal aid and treatment and what practitioners can learn from these cases that will promote effective and lawful practice. The developing role of ALRs and how can they be utilised and what will be the implications for litigation friends and IMCAs." Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2020-07-03 Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (Manchester, 3/7/20) This one-day course is designed to enable participants to understand mental capacity in these sensitive areas. Participants will gain awareness of the relevant case law in relation to capacity and (where relevant) best interests decision making. Guidance will be offered on the steps to take where an individual lacks capacity to consent in these areas, to ensure that they are adequately safeguarded, and legal obligations are met. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-09-11 Thalamos: Getting Started in Independent Practice - Best Practice for Psychiatrists (London, 11/9/20) This one-day conference is for all career grades already undertaking or considering undertaking independent or private work of any kind including private clinical practice, section 12 assessments and medico-legal work. The small workshop-style sessions will focus on the practicalities of operating outside the NHS and blending practice. Cost: £180 including VAT. See the Ticket Tailor website for further details and booking information. (NB date has changed from 6/3/20.)

2020-09-25 Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 25/9/20) This one-day course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2020-11-06 Edge Training: Transforming Care (Manchester, 6/11/20) The Transforming Care initiative in learning disability services means community services need to consider the most appropriate legal frameworks for individuals. This one-day course aims to enable health and social services staff understand the different legal options for people with a learning disability. It includes the latest applicable case law, in particular around CTOs and conditional discharge. In particular, it considers the options available under the Mental Health Act, Mental Capacity Act and inherent jurisdiction looking at the criteria, powers and limitations of each. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

2030-01-01 MHLA: Foundation course (Manchester, 2020, new date TBC) Postponed from 1/4/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "This course is aimed at new practitioners and those intending to attend the Panel course in the near future. Attendance at the Foundation course is strongly recommended in order to achieve a sound understanding of the basic principles of mental health law, practice and procedure and in order to achieve the most from the two-day Panel course, which is a pre-requisite for application to The Law Society’s mental health panel." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2030-01-01 MHLA: Panel Course (Leeds, 2020, new date TBC) Postponed from 16/4/20 and 17/4/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2030-01-01 PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020) Postponed from 20/5/20 until autumn 2020 (date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "Supreme Court Re D (Parents authorising DoL?) Where do new LPS fit in? DoLs start at 18. MCA 16. MHA no minimum age for detention. How to lawfully deprive a C or YP of their liberty requires great care. What is a DoL and where does parental responsibility fit? The course looks at the complex inter relationship between the MCA, MHA and Children Act. When should a child or young person be sectioned? What alternatives are there? Where does s.25 Children Act (secure accommodation) fit in?" Trainer: Peter Edwards. Venue: The Training Suite, Peter Edwards Law, Hoylake CH47 2AE. Times: 10am to 3.30pm. Price: £175 plus VAT (£210). See PELT website for further information and booking details.

2030-01-11 MHLA: Legal Aid Supervision (Birmingham, 2020, new date TBC) Postponed from 24/4/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. "This highly acclaimed course takes delegates through the Legal Aid Agency supervisor standards and procedures. Our expert trainers will provide guidance and advice on how to supervise effectively and in line with your contractual obligations. Whether you are an experienced supervisor looking to refresh and enhance your skills to inform effective supervision, or thinking about applying for supervisor status, this course will provide you with the opportunity to develop your skills and technique." Cost: £150 (members); £195 (non-members). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.

2030-01-11 MHLA: Panel Course (London, 2020, new date TBC) Postponed from 27/4/20 and 28/4/20 (new date TBC) owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mental Health Lawyers Association is an approved provider of the two-day course which must be attended by prospective members of the Law Society’s accreditation scheme (formerly called the ‘panel’). Cost: £300 (members); £390 (non-members); £270 (group discount). See MHLA website for further details and booking information.