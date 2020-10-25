Difference between revisions of "Email updates"

Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.

Choose occasional and/or monthly update emails. The service is free, you can unsubscribe at any time, and your email address will be kept private. (You are also encouraged to sign up, separately, to the email discussion list and the new online forum.)


Required information
Optional information
Please select the newsletters you want to sign up to:
Occasional updates to the site (sent when cases, legislation etc are added)
Monthly update: a monthly summary of additions to the site (fewer emails than the other list, but you can subscribe to both lists)

