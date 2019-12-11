Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Unconscious Bias (London, 23/3/20)"
The day provides opportunities to understand and apply the concept of unconscious bias at an individual and organisational level with a focus on health and social care practice. Speaker: Sneha Kilha. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 23/3/20
Provider: Edge Training
