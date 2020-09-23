Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Transforming Care (online 10/11/20 and 11/11/20)"
This course was originally scheduled for 6/11/20 and might either be postponed or converted to a webinar. The Transforming Care initiative in learning disability services means community services need to consider the most appropriate legal frameworks for individuals. This one-day course aims to enable health and social services staff understand the different legal options for people with a learning disability. It includes the latest applicable case law, in particular around CTOs and conditional discharge. In particular, it considers the options available under the Mental Health Act, Mental Capacity Act and inherent jurisdiction looking at the criteria, powers and limitations of each. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
