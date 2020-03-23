Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Sexual relations, contraception, marriage and restricting contact (London, summer 2020)"

This course, originally scheduled for 1/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This one-day course is designed to enable participants to understand mental capacity in these sensitive areas. Participants will gain awareness of the relevant case law in relation to capacity and (where relevant) best interests decision making. Guidance will be offered on the steps to take where an individual lacks capacity to consent in these areas, to ensure that they are adequately safeguarded, and legal obligations are met. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

Date: 1/1/30

Provider: Edge Training

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar