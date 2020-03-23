Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Self Neglect and the Mental Capacity Act (London, summer 2020)"

This course, originally scheduled for 4/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This one-day course aims to enable delegates to consider the application of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 in relation to cases of self-neglect through the safeguarding adults procedures. It is for all staff involved in contributing to or making safeguarding enquiries where the adult at risk is self-neglecting. This could include social workers, community care officers, social care workers, social care managers, GPs, practice nurses, heads of quality, chief nurses, designated nurses for safeguarding adults, occupational therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

Date: 4/1/30

Provider: Edge Training

