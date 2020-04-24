Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Mental Health Act and Mental Capacity Act Interaction (London, 24/4/20)"
This course aims to enable health and social care staff to consider the impact of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 on their work and its relationship to the use and application of the Mental Health Act 1983. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See [edgetraining.org.uk/product/mental-health-act-and-mental-capacity-act-interaction-24th-april-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
