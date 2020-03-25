Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: MHA and MCA Interaction (London, summer 2020)"

This course, originally scheduled for 18/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This course aims to enable health and social care staff to consider the impact of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 on their work and its relationship to the use and application of the Mental Health Act 1983. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

You are required to stay at home, for an initial period of 3 weeks from 23/3/20: only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work; stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people; wash your hands as soon as you get home. The police and other relevant authorities will be given enforcement powers.

Date: 1/1/30

Provider: Edge Training

