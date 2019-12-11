Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: MHA Admin & Management Skills (London, 30/1/20 and 31/1/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Edge Training |Description=This course aims to provide mental health administration staff and hospital managers with the skills and knowledge needed to effec...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 19:16, 11 December 2019
This course aims to provide mental health administration staff and hospital managers with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively manage the Act in practice. It considers the necessary tools to ensure effective compliance with the legislation and Code of Practice. Speaker: Cassie Finnigan. Cost: £300 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 30/1/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar