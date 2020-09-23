Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (online, 23/11/20)"
This course, originally scheduled for 20/4/20, will now be held as a live webinar. This course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £75 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
