Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Liberty Protection Safeguards (Manchester, 25/9/20)"

This one-day course aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Liberty Protection Safeguards. The course considers the differences between DoLS and LPS and looks at what the new process will be and who will be affected. Speaker: Steven Richards. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 13/9/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
