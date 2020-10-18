Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (online, 13-14 Oct 2020)"
A single training course delivered in two sessions via live webinar. This Level 3 Safeguarding Adults webinar offers delegates the opportunity to explore the legal framework, which underpins safeguarding adults work, and to explore the key challenges that may arise in practice. It will guide the delegates through the safeguarding adults process and focus on making safeguarding personal. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 13/10/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
