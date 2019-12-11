Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Level 3 Safeguarding Adults (London, 6/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Edge Training |Description=This one-day Level 3 Safeguarding Adults training course offers delegates the opportunity to explore the legal framework, which un...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 18:57, 11 December 2019
This one-day Level 3 Safeguarding Adults training course offers delegates the opportunity to explore the legal framework, which underpins safeguarding adults work, and to explore the key challenges that may arise in practice. It will guide the delegates through the safeguarding adults process and focus on making safeguarding personal. Speaker: Dawn Revell. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 6/3/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar