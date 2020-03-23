Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, summer 2020)"
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 16:51, 23 March 2020

This course, originally scheduled for 1/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This one-day interactive course for mental health and social care professionals reviews the different manifestations of hoarding and the possible origins of this behaviour, and then considers a range of possible responses under the law and where each one might be appropriate. Speaker: Simon Foster. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

Date: 1/1/30🔍

Provider: Edge Training🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Edge_Training:_Hoarding_and_the_Law_(London,_summer_2020)&oldid=41480"