Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, summer 2020)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, 1/5/20) to Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, summer 2020))
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 16:51, 23 March 2020
This course, originally scheduled for 1/5/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This one-day interactive course for mental health and social care professionals reviews the different manifestations of hoarding and the possible origins of this behaviour, and then considers a range of possible responses under the law and where each one might be appropriate. Speaker: Simon Foster. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.
Date: 1/1/30🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar