Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, 1/5/20)"
This one-day interactive course for mental health and social care professionals reviews the different manifestations of hoarding and the possible origins of this behaviour, and then considers a range of possible responses under the law and where each one might be appropriate. Speaker: Simon Foster. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
Date: 1/5/20
Provider: Edge Training
