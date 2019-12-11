Barristers! Get some last-minute CPD here: CPD scheme :-)
Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: Hoarding and the Law (London, 1/5/20)"

This one-day interactive course for mental health and social care professionals reviews the different manifestations of hoarding and the possible origins of this behaviour, and then considers a range of possible responses under the law and where each one might be appropriate. Speaker: Simon Foster. Cost: £150 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

Date: 1/5/20🔍

Provider: Edge Training🔍

