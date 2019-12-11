Barristers! Get some last-minute CPD here: CPD scheme :-)
Magic Book | Email updates | Email discussion list | Online updates | Case law | CPD scheme | Books | Jobs | Events

Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DoLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, 7/2/20)"

(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Edge Training |Description=This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause unc...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 19:09, 11 December 2019

This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £195 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

Date: 7/2/20🔍

Provider: Edge Training🔍

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar

Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Edge_Training:_DoLS_Mental_Health_Assessors_Annual_Refresher_Course_(London,_7/2/20)&oldid=39476"