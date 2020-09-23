Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20)"
|
m (Jonathan moved page Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, summer 2020) to Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (online, 30/11/20))
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Event
{{Event
|Provider=Edge Training
|Provider=Edge Training
|−
|Description=This course, originally scheduled for 27/4/20,
|+
|Description=This course, originally scheduled for 27/4/20, will be a webinar. This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/dols-mental-health-assessors-annual-refresher-course---2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.
|−
|Date=
|+
|Date=//
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:42:54 PM
|RSS pubdate=2019/12/11 06:42:54 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:49, 23 September 2020
This course, originally scheduled for 27/4/20, will now be held as a live webinar. This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £165 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Follow the coronavirus regulations and Government advice.
Date: 30/11/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar
What links here:
- No pages link to this page