Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, summer 2020)"

This course, originally scheduled for 27/4/20, has either been postponed or will be converted to a webinar (TBC). This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £195 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.

EVENTS DATABASE

The government advises everyone in the UK to avoid non-essential use of public transport, work from home where possible, and avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces.

Date: 1/1/30

Provider: Edge Training

Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar