Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, April 2020)"

−

|Description=This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £195 plus VAT. See [https://www.edgetraining.org.uk/product/dols-mental-health-assessors-annual-refresher-course-27th-april-2020/ Edge website] for further details and booking information.

+