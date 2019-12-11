Difference between revisions of "Edge Training: DOLS Mental Health Assessors Annual Refresher Course (London, 27/4/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Event |Provider=Edge Training |Description=This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause unc...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 18:43, 11 December 2019
This refresher course has been designed to meet the needs of DoLS Mental Health Assessors. It will cover key topics that cause uncertainty or dilemmas for MH Assessors and go over the main basic requirements of this challenging role. Common Mental Health Act and DoLS interface issues will also be addressed such as the law around the provision of mental health treatment under DoLS. Speaker: Aasya Mughal. Cost: £195 plus VAT. See Edge website for further details and booking information.
EVENTS DATABASE
Date: 27/4/20🔍
Provider: Edge Training🔍
Events can be viewed in the following formats: Searchable table | List | Graphical timeline | Calendar